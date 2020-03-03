Narendra Modi Plans to Go Away from Social Media: Good Decision
The Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi has decided to stop using the social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Although Modi has not revealed the reason for such a dramatic step, it is a good decision for him as well as the citizens of India because Modi was not using social media as an additional channel to deliver governance.
This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020
“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” Modi tweeted today.
There is a possibility that he will disclose the reason for his separation from social sites on Sunday, when he will give up his accounts.
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.