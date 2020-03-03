Narendra Modi Plans to Go Away from Social Media: Good Decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the students, teachers, and parents during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ in New Delhi on January 20, 2020. Photo: PIB (file photo)
The Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi has decided to stop using the social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Although Modi has not revealed the reason for such a dramatic step, it is a good decision for him as well as the citizens of India because Modi was not using social media as an additional channel to deliver governance.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” Modi tweeted today.

There is a possibility that he will disclose the reason for his separation from social sites on Sunday, when he will give up his accounts.

