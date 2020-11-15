NATO Chief Welcomes the Election of Joe Biden as the Next U.S. President

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the election of Joe Biden as the next U.S. President. Mr. Stoltenberg said in a statement that Mr. Biden is a strong supporter of NATO and the transatlantic relationship. He added that the U.S. leadership is as important as ever in an unpredictable world.

“I look forward to working very closely with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the new administration to further strengthen the bond between North America and Europe,” Mr. Stoltenberg said.

A strong NATO is good for North America and good for Europe. Together, he said, NATO Allies represent almost one billion people, half of the world’s economic might and half of the world’s military might.

We need this collective strength to deal with the many challenges we face, including a more assertive Russia, international terrorism, cyber and missile threats, and a shift in the global balance of power with the rise of China. We can only be secure and successful if we face these challenges together, Mr. Stoltenberg said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has defeated incumbent Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Biden – who was declared President-elect on November 7 – will be inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president in January 2021.