NATO Gets Ready to Face Second Wave of Covid Pandemic
NATO Policy Directors for Civil Preparedness met by secure video conference on Wednesday (July 8), to exchange views and best practices in their response to the Covid-19 crisis and how to strengthen national resilience.
They welcomed the decision by NATO Defence Ministers at their meeting on 18 June 2020 to update NATO’s baseline requirements for resilience, covering critical sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and the security of supply chains.
According to a NATO communique, the updated baseline requirements will help Allies prepare for possible further pandemic waves, and support a common approach to current and future challenges in the interests of the security of populations across the Alliance.
|Download All Issues of Covid Health Bulletin
|April 16-30, 2020
|May 1-15, 2020
|May 16-31, 2020
|June 1-15, 2020
|June 16-30, 2020
|July 1-15, 2020
Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană opened the session and highlighted the contribution by the Alliance and Allies’ military forces to the Covid-19 response.
Policy Directors also discussed NATO’s approach to learning lessons from Covid-19, including the importance of further cooperation with partners and the EU.
Courtesy: NATO
