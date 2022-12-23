NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, joined other international landmarks and switched off lights on 21 December 2022 in solidarity with Ukraine. Photo: NATO
NATO Headquarters Goes Dark in Solidarity with Ukraine

Lights for Ukraine Campaign

The NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, joined other international landmarks and switched off lights on 21 December 2022 in solidarity with Ukraine.

The initiative is part of the ‘Lights for Ukraine’ campaign launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with the United 24 platform. It will run until 31 December 2022. 

According to NATO, the aim is to raise funds for generators for Ukrainian hospitals and to draw the world’s attention to the situation in Ukraine, in particular the large-scale blackouts caused by Russia’s massive strikes on critical infrastructures, leaving the population in dire conditions, without electricity or running water, as winter progresses.

NATO Allies are helping Ukraine uphold its rights for self-defence, enshrined in the UN Charter. Unprecedented support has been already delivered to Ukraine, including equipment to repair energy grids, winter clothing, fuel and generators.

At NATO’s Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bucharest in November, Allies reaffirmed their continued support to Ukraine and made additional pledges as part of NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

Courtesy: NATO

