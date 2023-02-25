NATO Reiterates Commitment to Stand with Ukraine

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, delivered a message of solidarity to the Ukrainian people on 24 February 2023, one year since Russia launched its illegal full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

In a message recorded to broadcast on Ukrainian television, the Secretary General said, “NATO will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Speaking at NATO Headquarters, Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said that NATO has been Ukraine’s partner since it first gained independence over thirty years ago and NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine.

Mr. Geoană was addressing a ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the launch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, opening an exhibition of photos and videos on war crimes committed by the invaders, organized by NATO Allies Romania and Poland with the support of the Head of Mission of Ukraine to NATO.

The Deputy Secretary General said that the images on display were a reminder of Putin’s brutality, his utter disregard for human life and his “determination to destroy Ukraine and overturn the international rules-based order”.

Allies experts are helping Ukraine to document and evidence the horrific crimes committed. The Netherlands will establish a special investigation in The Hague. “Those responsible must be held to account,” he said.

The Deputy Secretary General stressed that the images in the exhibition also showed a nation “standing tall,” brave armed forces putting their lives on the line, and “proud people who will not be defeated”.