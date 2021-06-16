NATO Summit: NATO to Make New Cyber Defence Policy

Allied leaders agreed on an ambitious NATO 2030 agenda to ensure the Alliance can face the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The NATO Summit in Brussels wrapped up on 14 June, with leaders taking important decisions to chart the Alliance’s course over the next decade and beyond.

NATO leaders reaffirmed the Alliance’s dual-track approach of defence and dialogue towards Russia. They also pledged to continue to support NATO partners Ukraine and Georgia, bringing them closer to the Alliance.

According to an official NATO communique, leaders called on China to uphold its international commitments and to act responsibly in the international system. They agreed on the need to address the challenges posed by China’s growing influence and international policies, and to engage with China to defend NATO’s security interests.

Allied leaders agreed on an ambitious NATO 2030 agenda to ensure the Alliance can face the challenges of today and tomorrow. They took decisions to strengthen political consultations, reinforce collective defence, enhance resilience, sharpen NATO’s technological edge, uphold the rules-based international order, step up training and capacity building for partners, and address the security impact of climate change. They further agreed to develop NATO’s next Strategic Concept for the summit in 2022.

“To do more, Allies agreed that we need to invest more together in NATO,” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He noted that this will require increased resources across all three NATO budgets – military, civil, and infrastructure.

NATO leaders also agreed for a new cyber defence policy for NATO, and made clear that the Alliance is determined to defend itself in space as effectively as in other military domains.