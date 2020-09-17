NATO to Help Iraq Fight Against Terrorism
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with the Foreign Minister of Iraq Mr. Fuad Mohammad Hussein on Wednesday (September 16) at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.
The Secretary General shared his deepest sympathies for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and reaffirmed NATO Allies’ commitment to continue supporting Iraq in responding to this crisis.
Mr. Stoltenberg also welcomed Prime Minister al-Kadhimi’s continued efforts to pursue a comprehensive reform process to make Iraq more secure for its people and the region.
Mr. Stoltenberg stressed that NATO and Iraq are continuing to work closely together in the fight against terrorism. He praised the Iraqi security forces for their sacrifices in the fight against ISIS/Da’esh which makes both Iraq and NATO Allies safer.
He underlined that NATO remains committed to helping Iraq strengthen its security forces. NATO is now considering how to step up the alliance’s efforts in Iraq, in full coordination with the Iraqi government.
On the request of the Iraqi government, NATO in October 2018 agreed to establish NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) as a non-combat training and capacity-building mission, conducted with full respect of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In February 2020, NATO Defence Ministers agreed in principle to enhance NATO’s mission in Iraq.
Courtesy: NATO
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.