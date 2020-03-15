Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches ‘Jittega Punjab’ YouTube Channel

After staying in hibernation for almost a year, the cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu launched Saturday a YouTube channel christened ‘Jittega Punjab‘ or Punjab will win.

An open sycophant of the Gandhi family – including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi – Sidhu had joined Congress in 2017 after resigning from BJP a year before.

Although he was aspiring to become the chief minister (CM) of Punjab by badmouthing another Congress leader and current CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu failed to achieve his objective.

After winning the local election from Amritsar East in 2017, Sidhu was made a minister in Amarinder Singh’s Punjab government. However, having differences with the CM, Sidhu resigned in June 2019.

It is largely believed that now he will vent out his anger against Amarinder Singh through the YouTube channel. With the title ‘Jittega Punjab‘, he has already indicated that Punjab has failed under the current CM. Sidhu will again try to grab the CM candidature in the 2022 Punjab election.

If he failed to find favor with the Congress party, he is likely to quit the party to join some other political outfit such as Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because Sidhu’s only objective is to become the CM of Punjab.