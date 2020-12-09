New EU Farm Policy to Protect Farmers’ Income

Delays in negotiating EU farm policy reforms will not affect farmers’ incomes.

The European Parliament, the European Commission, and the Council had agreed in June 2020 on a proposal that ensures key provisions for farmers are maintained until 2022.

Existing Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) legislation will be replaced with a new framework but delays in the new CAP negotiations mean a transitional period is needed to ensure farmers do not lose their income and that agricultural production in the EU is secured.

Launched in 1962, the EU farm policy aims to improve agricultural productivity, promote rural development, and address environmental and climate challenges, as well as ensuring that farmers have a fair income.

These goals are achieved through:

Income support through direct payments to ensure income stability for farmers

Rewards for environmentally friendly farming and taking care of the countryside

Market measures to help deal with market crises and boost supply

Rural development measures to address specific challenges in rural areas

These regularly updated provisions need funding from the EU’s long-term budget. The CAP spending accounts for around 34.5% of the EU’s 2020 budget.

The Parliament wants this legislation to give farmers predictability, stability, and financial continuity, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which significantly affected the agricultural sector.

The Members of European Parliament (MEPs) recently agreed on their negotiating position for the CAP reform negotiations for 2023-2027, which includes supporting small scale and young farmers, supporting farmers in crises, and promoting climate-friendly practices.

The Parliament wants to distribute the €8 billion in EU recovery aid for farmers, food producers, and rural areas to finance their resilient, sustainable, and digital recovery in the next two years.