New Laws to Help Combat Planetary Crisis

Legal experts have defined and put forward a new proposed category of international crime – ‘ecocide.’ If taken up by Parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC), it would become the fifth category of offences to be prosecuted under the court, alongside war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) asserts that this landmark move is symbolic of a global trend in increased proposals and developments in environmental law. New solutions, approaches, and ideas to the planetary crisis are emerging, and governments are increasingly putting nature at front and center, including recognizing the rights of nature.

More and more businesses are also making ‘net-zero’ commitments and rethinking their activities, operating in a new regulatory landscape of increased environmental, social, and governance responsibilities.