New Steps to Slow the Spread of Coronavirus in India

While the number of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) cases in India have crossed 340, the government has taken a few more steps to slow the spread of the disease.

A high level meeting was held today morning with Chief Secretaries of all the States by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

All the Chief Secretaries informed that there is overwhelming and spontaneous response to the call for Janata Curfew given by PM Narendra Modi.

In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID-19, it was agreed that there is urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till 31st March 2020.

The State Governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID-19.

The State Governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation. It was noted that several State Governments have already issued orders in this regard.

According to an official announcement, all train services and metro rail services have been suspended till 31st March 2020 including sub-urban rail services.