New Trailer Released for Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’

The new trailer for the upcoming spy film ‘No Time To Die’ has been released today (September 3). It is the 25th installment in the James Bond series to be produced by Eon Productions.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film stars Daniel Craig in his 5th outing as the MI6 agent James Bond. A new poster for ‘No Time To Die’ has also been released.

The mission that changes everything begins… #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. pic.twitter.com/nBP6aUrwDy — James Bond (@007) September 3, 2020

Produced with a budget of $250 million, ‘No Time To Die’ was scheduled for theatrical release on 3 April 2020 in the United Kingdom and on 8 April in the United States. However, the release was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the film may be released in November depending on the Covid-19 situation in different parts of the world. As per the present schedule, it will be released in the UK on Nov 12 and the US on Nov 20, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow.

In the film, James Bond faces unprecedented danger when he goes in search of an abducted scientist. Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/4ZHOJSfyZq — James Bond (@007) September 1, 2020

The mission to rescue the kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.