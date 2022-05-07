NHRC Petition to Save School Students from Dangerous Education

By Rakesh Raman

स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार

इसीलिए तो पढ़े-लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार

After launching the campaign in April 2022 to save school students of India from torturous education system, I have been interacting with state and national education ministries to get the education system reformed.

However, I found that the bureaucrats and politicians in the education departments are so careless and insensitive that they are not concerned at all about the lives and careers of students. They want to persist with the archaic syllabuses and obsolete pedagogical procedures which cannot make students employable. They fail to understand that higher education is meaningless if the fundamental school education is flawed.

That is why the population of so-called educated people who are unemployed is increasing exponentially in India. In order to protect the rights of children to get proper education that can help them earn their livelihood gracefully, I filed a petition on May 6, 2022 with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India. [ See Exhibit 1 given below. ]

I have sent the following campaign details to NHRC with the hope that it will persuade the state and national governments in India to accept the new model of education so that the joblessness in India could be reduced. The new school education model that I propose is supposed to enhance the employability of students in the modern and evolving job market. It will also empower the students to acquire self-learning skills which are required to gain employment in the future enterprise domains.

While the campaign details for education reforms are given below on the following pages, you can click the following links to watch the related videos.

Video Link 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AY02kod0to

Video Link 2: https://youtu.be/T8k2pSMOoo0

Students, parents, teachers, and other concerned citizens are urged to help me in this campaign to save the lives and careers of students.

You can click here to download the petition, which is also given below in the pdf format.

