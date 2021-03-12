OnlyTogether Campaign Supports Global Vaccine Equity Call

The UN believes that the Covid-19 vaccines will stop people from dying.

The United Nations (UN) has launched a new global campaign, “Only Together” to support its call for fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines around the world. More than 2.5 million people around the world have died from Covid-19.

The UN believes that the Covid-19 vaccines will stop people from dying, prevent new variants from emerging, reignite economies and offer the best hope to end the pandemic.

The biggest vaccine roll out in history is now underway with millions of doses being delivered around the world, through the efforts of COVAX, the global vaccine equity mechanism.

Scaling up manufacture and production, increasing funding and sharing excess doses could mean ending the pandemic faster for everyone. The governments need to work together so that no one is left behind. Sharing information and resources has always been our best hope for a brighter tomorrow, so let’s do it now and end the pandemic together, the UN said.

