Opposition Mounts to Biden’s Tyrannical Vaccine Mandate

By Rakesh Raman

In a desperate attempt to contain the Covid contagion in the U.S., President Joe Biden released a sketchy plan on September 9. Without revealing the efficacy or possible harms of Covid vaccines, Biden threatened to impose penalties on different sections of citizens who refuse to take Covid vaccines.

President Biden’s new action plan comprises 6 key components: get more people vaccinated, decrease hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19, and keep schools and the economy open.

“As we fight this pandemic, the federal government has deployed nearly 1000 personnel, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, across 18 states. The Department of Defense (DOD) is announcing a commitment to double the number of DOD teams deployed to support hospitals,” the White House said while releasing Biden’s action plan.

While the Biden Administration knows that the vaccines could not protect people from the Covid-19 and its new variants, now even the vaccinated people are being recklessly asked to take booster shots, making vaccination a never-ending requirement for people.

“Today, President Biden announced that there will be enough booster shots for everyone. A nationwide distribution system is ready. As soon as they are authorized, those eligible will be able to get a booster right away – for free,” the White House stated.

Biden’s autocratic vaccination order includes a plan to force businesses of over 100 people to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly. Obviously, Republicans are perturbed. They are ready to challenge Biden’s plan in the court and in public rallies.

Conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus on September 10 denounced Biden’s vaccination plan, calling it an autocratic decision to interfere in people’s lives. “President Biden’s invasive and unAmerican vaccine mandate is another attempt by the Biden Regime to expand its control over Americans’ daily lives. House Freedom Caucus opposes Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate,” it was tweeted in a statement.

Without substantiating the benefits of vaccines, Biden keeps cursing those who are hesitant to get vaccinated. As he has failed completely to control the coronavirus calamity, he is trying to find excuses to hide his own failures.

Biden wants people to believe that coronavirus is spreading in the country because of people’s reluctance to get vaccinated instead of the failure of his administration. With over 40 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 660,000 deaths as of September 11, the U.S. continues to be the worst affected country despite Biden’s claims that he has mostly contained the contagion.

Now Biden is blaming the U.S. citizens who are hesitant to get vaccinated because of reported cases of side effects and deaths after vaccination. While the Biden administration is virtually forcing people to get vaccinated, its own drug regulators are warning of serious health complications of vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in July revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness, or in the most severe cases, paralysis.

The cases of deaths and adverse effects after vaccination are increasing because these are untested vaccines released in a haste on experimental basis under the emergency use authorization (EUA). Many people are hesitant to get vaccinated because of the confusion around the role of vaccines.

Biden’s impulsive decisions are largely based on the conjectural advice of Dr Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical advisor to the Biden Administration. Fauci keeps giving ordinary advice like wearing and not wearing masks, social distancing, lockdowns, etc. During the pandemic period he could hardly give any expert advice while the virus kept wreaking havoc around the world.

Earlier, the then U.S. President Donald Trump was so disturbed by the incompetence of Fauci that he stopped calling him for advice to contain the contagion. Trump had even decided to fire Fauci because it was becoming impossible to stop the spread of the virus with Fauci’s naive suggestions.

As the investigation into the origin of the virus is being conducted in an opaque manner, it is believed that the release of coronavirus is part of the activities of an international pharmaceutical drug racket being clandestinely run by top politicians of the world and drug cartels that are trying to gain huge profits from the sale of Covid vaccines and medicines.

In order to discuss such issues, Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will release his new book — “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” on November 9. The author argues that Fauci uses the financial clout at his disposal to wield extraordinary influence over hospitals, universities, journals and thousands of influential doctors and scientists — whose careers and institutions he has the power to ruin, advance or reward.

These are the same doctors who appear on network news shows, publish on the op-ed pages of influential media, and craft and defend the pharmaceutical cartel’s official narratives. Fauci has made himself the leading proponent of “agency capture” — the subversion of democracy and public health by the pharmaceutical industry.

As “The Real Anthony Fauci” reveals, Fauci has steadily failed upward. His legacy is a nation that uses increasingly more pharmaceuticals, pays nearly three times more for prescription drugs than people in dozens of other countries, and has worse health outcomes and a sicker population than other wealthy nations.

Today, prescription drugs — many developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) during Fauci’s tenure at the NIH’s NIAID — are America’s third leading cause of death.

“My book also reveals how Fauci and his cohorts in Pharma profit handsomely from sickness — but not so much from good health,” Robert said.

Today, governments are allocating trillions of dollars for vaccines and recovery from coronavirus without knowing the true nature of the virus and efficacy of vaccines. Reports of new virus variants are also coming – which suggest that the virus will keep lingering in one form or another for many more years and governments will earmark more money to deal with the new variants.

But there is no transparency in Covid spending – which means the governments will keep showing Covid expenditure in their budgets without properly auditing the Covid-related accounts. Obviously, it is in the interest of WHO bureaucrats and other corrupt world leaders to hush up the findings of the investigation into the origin and purpose of coronavirus.

Biden is part of this nefarious clique which is misleading the world by spreading lies or half truths about the Covid-19 calamity and commerce in order to exercise more control over people and their personal lives.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.