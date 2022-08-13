OSCE to Hold Warsaw Human Dimension Conference

The conference will provide a platform to evaluate the implementation of the OSCE Human Dimension commitments.

A 10-day conference will be dedicated to discussions on the condition of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) area. It will be organized by the Polish 2022 OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office, with the support of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), from September 26 to October 7, 2022 in Warsaw.

The conference will provide a platform to evaluate the implementation of the OSCE Human Dimension commitments, and offer meeting space for its participants to present their recent work and flag the issues that they feel need the urgent attention of the international community.

During plenary sessions, participants will have the opportunity to address the entirety of the OSCE human dimension commitments: Democratic Institutions, Rule of Law, Tolerance and Non-Discrimination, Fundamental Freedoms and Humanitarian Issues.

The conference is open to representatives of OSCE participating States, Partners for Cooperation, OSCE institutions and executive structures, representatives of inter-governmental organizations, representatives of civil society, and other stakeholders with relevant experience from the 57 participating States.

The online self-registration is open until Thursday, September 15 at 13:00 CET.