Pakistan Is Happier Than India: World Happiness Report

While India continues to be an underdeveloped country, it has failed to gain good scores on all these parameters which are required to provide basic amenities to citizens in a country.

Despite persisting socio-economic conflicts in Pakistan, the people of Pakistan are happier than those in India. The World Happiness Report released on March 20, 2023 reveals that even people in poor countries such as Sri Lanka, Uganda, Myanmar, and Ethiopia are happier than those in India.

In a list of 137 countries, India is ranked 126 while traditional rival Pakistan is at a much better position at rank 108. The rankings are based on parameters such as per capita GDP, healthy life expectancy at birth, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

According to the report, there is a growing consensus that happiness can be promoted through public policies and the actions of business and civil society. Moreover, it says, happiness and well-being can be usefully measured in a number of ways, including through surveys of people’s satisfaction with their lives.

[ VIDEO: How to Be Happy and Get Peace of Mind ]

The top ten countries in the World Happiness Report are: Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and New Zealand.

The report studies the trends of how happiness is distributed, in many cases unequally, among people. It examines the happiness gap between the top and the bottom halves of the population.

According to the report, this gap is small in countries where almost everyone is very unhappy, and in the top countries where almost no one is unhappy. More generally, the report says, people are happier living in countries where the happiness gap is smaller.

The World Happiness Report – which is a publication of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network supported by the Gallup World Poll data – is compiled by a group of independent experts acting in their personal capacities.