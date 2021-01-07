Petition to PM Modi Urges to Abolish Farm Laws

By RMN News Service

An online petition addressed to Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Home Minister Amit Shah has urged them to abolish the new farm laws.

Launched by Kisan Ekta Morcha, a digital platform of the farmers, the petition contends that the three farm laws introduced by the Government of India are not favouring the farmers.

Rather, according to the petition, these laws provide an opportunity to the corporate houses to exploit the agricultural market in the country. The APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) mandis ensured the farmers against any exploitation by the corporate houses, but the mandis are also on the verge of becoming redundant against two big corporate houses, leaving farmers of India vulnerable, the petition argues.

[ Also Read: Modi Govt Nothing to Lose in Conflict with Angry Farmers ]

Further, it says, the new farm laws will lower the impact of Minimum Support Price (MSP), which safeguards the farmers if the prices drop during a particular season.

According to the Kisan Ekta Morcha, more than 500,000 farmers are protesting peacefully against the three farm laws on New Delhi’s borders starting 26th November and multiple talks with the Government have yielded no remedy against the farm laws.

The Morcha claims that the agitation is supported from all over India and farmers from other states have joined hands against these farm laws. It urges people to sign the petition on the Change.org website to save farmers from the corporate houses.

As of January 7, more than 100,000 people have signed the petition.