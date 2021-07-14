Petition to Suspend the Services of Delhi IAS Officers

I have sent the following email to the authorities in Delhi with the request to suspend the services of IAS officers who are facing corruption investigation.

To July 11, 2021

1. Mr. Anil Baijal

Lt. Governor of Delhi

Delhi Government

2. Mr. Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister

Delhi Government

3. Chief Secretary

Delhi Government

Delhi

Subject: Under Corruption Investigation, Suspend the Services of Anurag Jain (IAS), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman; Devinder Singh (IAS), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government; and Pankaj Kumar (IAS), District Magistrate (North-East).

Dear Sirs,

This has reference to the Case File from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), AVD.IA Section, Government of India.

The DoPT has initiated an investigation in response to a complaint that I had filed about a citywide corruption racket in Delhi. Anurag Jain (IAS), DDA Vice Chairman; Devinder Singh (IAS), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government; and Pankaj Kumar (IAS), District Magistrate (North-East) are the prime accused in this case.

However, the investigation is also supposed to cover more officials at DDA and RCS offices, their predecessors, other government functionaries, owners of construction companies / builders’ mafia, and corrupt management committee (MC) members of housing societies.

I have mentioned in my complaints that the accused officials and MC members in this case are involved in extreme corruption and extortion crimes in Delhi’s housing societies as well as in unauthorized construction projects worth crores of rupees.

As the investigation is in progress against these government officers, you are requested to suspend their services in order to hold a fair and transparent investigation. If these officers are allowed to retain their positions during the investigation, they may influence the investigation and use their authority to intimidate key witnesses.

Therefore, I urge you to suspend the services of Anurag Jain (IAS), DDA Vice Chairman; Devinder Singh (IAS), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government; and Pankaj Kumar (IAS), District Magistrate (North-East).

You are also requested to coordinate with the DoPT investigators to get the investigation expedited so that the culprits could be punished according to the law.

Thanking you

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

Note: In order to maintain the confidentiality of the investigation, the references to the DoPT case and other documents / exhibits have not been mentioned in the above article.