PM Modi Interacts with Students in Pariksha Pe Charcha

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today (January 20) interacted with students as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 3.0 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. According to the government, 50 Divyang students also took part in the interaction program.

The interaction, which lasted for over 90 minutes, saw students seeking guidance on various issues of importance to them from the Prime Minister. This year too, students from across the country, and also Indian students residing abroad, participated in the event.

At the outset the Prime Minister wished all the students for a prosperous new year and a new decade. Explaining the importance of the decade, he said the hopes and aspirations of the current decade rest on those kids who are in their final years of schooling in the country.

He added, “In whatever the country does in this decade, those kids who are in 10th, 11th, and 12th standards now have a very great role to play. To make the country reach new heights, to achieve new hopes, all this is dependent on this new generation.”

Before beginning the interaction, the Prime Minister said notwithstanding that he attends various events and programs, the one event which is dear to his heart is Pariksha Pe Charcha.

An online competition in ‘short essays’ was launched for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020”.