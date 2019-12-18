PM Modi Invites Students for Pariksha Pe Charcha

After holding Pariksha Pe Charcha (discussion on education) in 2018 and 2019, the event is back – this time as Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 (PPC 2020).

It seeks to take away the stress of young students who will be appearing for board examinations and other entrance examinations. The event will also give students an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi and ask him questions.

PPC 2020, the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, was launched on 2nd December 2019 and the dates of interaction with PM Modi will be informed to those who are selected on the basis of submissions of questions.

The competition is open only for students of classes 9 to 12. Participants have to write their responses on any one of the 5 themes in a maximum of 1500 characters. Participants can also submit their question to PM Modi in a maximum of 500 characters.

Selected participants will get an opportunity to attend the interaction with PM Modi. The best responses will be featured in PM’s interactive session with students scheduled in New Delhi in January 2020.