PM Modi Wants to Destroy Farming Sector: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab

Hundreds of thousands of farmers in India are defying the safe-distancing coronavirus guidelines to protest on roads against the Modi government and the new farming laws.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (October 4) launched a blistering attack on PM Narendra Modi, saying that Modi will destroy the agriculture sector of India. Rahul Gandhi was speaking at a public rally in Punjab’s Moga after leading a massive tractor rally in the state.

He questioned Modi government’s intentions of introducing the draconian farming laws during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is believed that the Modi government announced the new laws during the pandemic so that people should not protest on the streets.

Most rulers in despotic nations are using coronavirus excuse to ban public protests against their autocratic decisions. However, street protests against the autocratic rulers are intensifying in many countries including Russia, Israel, Belarus, Thailand, India, Hong Kong, and the U.S.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP), food procurement systems, and wholesale markets form the backbone of the farming ecosystem and PM Modi wants to destroy it. He promised that Congress will never allow that to happen and his party will always stand with the farmers and their rights.

As part of the “Kheti Bachao Yatra” (a march to save the agricultural sector), the Congress leader is on a three-day visit to Punjab and Haryana. He is also expected to use this occasion to unite the fragmented factions of Punjab Congress, which is losing its political relevance in the state.

Of late, the Modi government has passed 3 connected Bills to make them laws. These are: the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Currently, hundreds of thousands of farmers in India are defying the safe-distancing coronavirus guidelines to protest on roads against the Modi government and the new laws. The farmers – who are also supported by political parties and social activists – held placards that asked people to dethrone Modi to save India.

The agitation gained momentum after the Modi government passed on September 20 its farm Bills in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid uproar and protests by opposition leaders.

Although the farmers across the nation are protesting against Modi government’s decision, the epicenter of the movement is Punjab which contributes the lion’s share to the Indian agriculture sector.

