PM Narendra Modi Urged to Stop Widehouse Corruption Scandal in Delhi

I sent the following letter to PM Modi with the appeal to stop the Widehouse Corruption Scandal in Delhi.

To September 7, 2022

Mr. Narendra Modi

Prime Minister (PM) of India

New Delhi

Subject: Widehouse Corruption Scandal in Delhi

Dear Mr. Modi,

This is to inform you and seek your immediate intervention to stop a genocidal crime including corruption, environmental damage, and lethal construction in Delhi.

The citywide racket – termed as Widehouse Corruption Scandal – is being run by local criminals who operate as management committee (MC) members of Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies in connivance with crooked politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, complicit police officials, dishonest members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia.

The dangerous construction – under a criminal floor area ratio (FAR) scheme – in occupied housing societies where hundreds of thousands of people (men, women, children, and senior citizens) live is spreading lethal dust pollution, noise pollution, and air pollution and causing serious accidents and deaths.

Despite numerous complaints from the residents during the past couple of years, the authorities have not stopped construction and corruption. I am also a victim of this crime.

This criminal enterprise is being mainly led by corrupt officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, and Delhi Police.

I have given names of some of the accused officials in my report on the following pages. You are requested to get this entire case investigated in a time-bound manner so that the corrupt officials could be prosecuted and imprisoned at the earliest. Meanwhile, please order to stop this construction in Delhi’s housing societies immediately.

The complete details (including exhibits, official documents, photographs, video links) of the Widehouse Corruption Scandal are given in the attached 44-page document for your perusal and action.

Request for an immediate response.

Thank You

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email