Pollution in Delhi ∝ Corruption in Delhi

By Rakesh Raman

The air quality in New Delhi (Delhi) has reached cataclysmic levels while the city continues to be the most polluted national capital in the world. IQAir – a Swiss-based air quality technology company – shows that the current level of air quality in Delhi is very unhealthy.

The IQAir data of October 25, 2022 reveals that the PM2.5 concentration in Delhi is 31 times the World Health Organization (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

PM2.5 is particulate matter pollution measuring 2.5 microns or less. These microscopic particles are considered a major threat to human health. PM2.5 can be inhaled and absorbed into the bloodstream, impacting both the respiratory and cardiovascular system.

Similarly, the Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) on October 25, 2022 shows “Very Unhealthy” or hazardous air quality level in Delhi. Also, an interactive tool on the Breathe Life 2030 website indicates a particulate matter (PM 2.5) level of 105 micrograms per cubic metre (annual mean) in Delhi. This is 21 times more than the WHO safe level of 5 µg/m3.

Simply put, the people of Delhi are inhaling atmospheric poison from the air. The air quality will worsen in the coming weeks and months.

POLLUTION ∝ CORRUPTION IN DELHI

Many factors – such as vehicular traffic, stubble burning, construction, firecrackers – are ascribed to the increasing levels of air pollution in Delhi. However, bureaucratic and political corruption is the main reason for this persisting calamity. Now, pollution in Delhi is directly proportional (∝) to corruption in Delhi.

Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is running one of the most corrupt governments in India. A number of politicians who belong to Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are either in jail for committing financial crimes or facing serious corruption charges.

Instead of spending public money to stop pollution in the city-state, the Kejriwal government is splurging huge money on false advertisements to promote Kejriwal and AAP in other states where elections are taking place.

While Kejriwal keeps roaming like a stray dog in other states such as Punjab, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh to hold unruly election rallies, he does not have any time or interest in saving the people of Delhi from deadly pollution. Rather, he shamelessly downplays the threat from pollution.

Although a Vinai Kumar Saxena was handpicked by the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi in May 2022 to work as the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi, he is so naive and unqualified that he cannot handle the problems of Delhi.

As a result, the people of Delhi are suffering under unprecedented corruption, lethal pollution, widespread filth, water scarcity, and other infrastructural hassles.

While the people are dying with pollution and related diseases, the crumbling healthcare system including the fraudulently run Mohalla Clinics of Delhi cannot provide proper treatment to them.

CORRUPT POLLUTION AGENCIES

Similarly, the officials of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) who are supposed to control pollution are so incompetent and corrupt that they have failed and are now facing corruption investigations. [ You can click here to read the latest “India Corruption Research Report 2022”. ]

Among the officials who are facing these investigations are Tanmay Kumar, IAS [ Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, New Delhi ] and Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS [ the then Chairman, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi ].

Tanmay Kumar and Sanjeev Khirwar completely failed in their responsibility to stop the citywide environmental crime and to control deadly pollution in Delhi which has reached a genocidal level.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, has urged the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, to investigate the corruption cases of Tanmay Kumar and Sanjeev Khirwar among other IAS officers through the Group of Secretaries constituted in terms of DOP&T OM No. 104/100/2009-AVD-I dated 14.01.2010.

These bureaucrats are operating as part of a citywide crime and corruption racket – termed as Widehouse Corruption Scandal – which is being run in Delhi by local criminals in connivance with crooked politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, complicit police officials, dishonest members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia. [ You can click here to read a comprehensive report on the Widehouse Corruption Scandal. ]

Meanwhile, a new global report (Ecological Threat Report 2022: Analysing Ecological Threats, Resilience & Peace) has warned of an imminent ecological disaster in Delhi.

The report says factors such as poor infrastructure, lethal air pollution, weak regulatory framework, and administrative failure are going to make Delhi unsustainable for its population of over 30 million.

