President Trump Offers to Resolve India-China Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to mediate between India and China, as the world’s two most populated countries are on the verge of a war.

Trump’s offer came today, as the Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff that may escalate during the next couple of days. The standoff has been persisting for the past few weeks along the Line of Actual Control, including in Ladakh.

Reports suggest that the Chinese troops have entered the area which India claims its own. Earlier, on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered the military to scale up battle preparedness keeping in view the worst-case scenarios. He also asked his troops to resolutely defend the country’s sovereignty.

We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Without elaborating his plan, Trump says he can get the dispute resolved. “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!” Trump tweeted today.

Trump has also repeatedly offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to settle the territorial dispute of Kashmir, which is a disputed territory between the two nations.

While India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi often sends nuclear threats to Pakistan, he maintains a stony silence when China threatens India or occupies the Indian territory.