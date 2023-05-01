Priyanka Gandhi to PM Modi: Don’t Worry, Be Brave

Priyanka Gandhi advised Modi to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi who is not bothered about the abuses that he receives.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi told prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi to be brave and tolerate public criticism. Priyanka Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Jamkhandi in Karnataka where the state assembly election is scheduled to take place on May 10.

The Congress leader said that Modi appears with a list of his problems in the election campaigns instead of listening to people’s problems. It is observed that Modi starts talking about the abuses that he receives in his election rallies before every election.

Priyanka Gandhi said that abuses to Modi are negligibly small as compared to the censure that her family gets. She added that Modi comes with a list of his own problems on a piece of paper whereas many books can be written on the foul language used against her family.

[ VIDEO: प्रियंका गांधी ने पीएम मोदी से कहा… ]

Priyanka Gandhi advised Modi to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi who is not bothered about the abuses that he receives. Rather, she said, Rahul Gandhi is so brave that he is ready to take a bullet for the country.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from parliament after a dubious court judgment in Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case of using “Modi” surname in his 2019 speech in Karnataka.

Congress often alleges that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mostly wins elections by manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs). However, the traditional party is campaigning aggressively in Karnataka to win the state election.

In order to stop BJP’s malicious campaign in Karnataka, on April 27 Congress filed a police complaint against BJP leader and home minister Amit Shah who is notorious for making hateful speeches particularly during elections.

[ VIDEO: अमित शाह पर पुलिस की एफआईआर को लेकर कांग्रेस ने लोगों को गुमराह किया ]

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Amit Shah is spreading religious hatred and making false statements during his Karnataka election campaign to influence the voters unscrupulously.

Perhaps, it will be difficult for Modi’s BJP to win the Karnataka election without EVM manipulation. The main factor for BJP’s defeat is expected to be massive corruption in the current Karnataka government of BJP and Modi’s own image as one of the most corrupt politicians.

The Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.