Probe Agencies Must Reveal the Role of Dr Fauci in Covid Coverup

Today, governments are allocating trillions of dollars for vaccines and recovery from coronavirus without knowing the true nature of the virus and efficacy of vaccines.

By Rakesh Raman

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical advisor to the Biden Administration, is in the eye of the storm, as his emails about the onset of the coronavirus outbreak were publicly released recently under a freedom of information request.

The Washington Post, Buzzfeed News, and CNN obtained over 3,000 pages of emails from January to June 2020 through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. The emails revealed that Fauci and his colleagues took notice, in the early days, of the theory that Covid-19 may have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. But Fauci prefered to remain silent despite knowing about the onset of the virus.

A Chinese virologist, who was among the first to suggest that the Covid-19 virus leaked from a Wuhan laboratory, said that Fauci’s emails prove that she was right all along.

In one email sent in April 2020, an executive at a health charity thanked Fauci for publicly stating that scientific evidence does not support the lab-leak theory. Recently, in an interview with CNN, Fauci said the email had been taken out of context by critics and he had an “open mind” about the origin of the virus, adding that he still finds it unlikely that a Wuhan laboratory released the virus.

But Fauci’s critics are not satisfied with his response. Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.), for example, criticized Fauci during a recent hearing for continuing to defend gain-of-function research on deadly viruses despite the possibility that the novel coronavirus leaked from a laboratory that was performing such research in Wuhan, China.

Gain-of-function research (GoF research or GoFR) tends to alter an organism or disease in a way that increases pathogenesis, transmissibility, or host range (the types of hosts that a microorganism can infect). This research is intended to reveal targets to better predict emerging infectious diseases and to develop vaccines and therapeutics. Simply put, GoF research increases the potency of a virus and the experiment can be dangerous for human beings.

Many believe that Fauci should have proactively revealed all these facts that he knew before the release of his emails through FOIA requests. But he didn’t. He kept giving ordinary advice like wearing and not wearing masks, social distancing, lockdowns, etc. During the pandemic period he could hardly give any expert advice while the virus kept wreaking havoc around the world.

In fact, the then U.S. President Donald Trump was so disturbed by the incompetence of Fauci that he stopped calling him for advice to contain the contagion. Trump had even decided to fire Fauci because it was becoming impossible to stop the spread of the virus with Fauci’s naive suggestions.

As the investigation into the origin of the virus is being conducted in an opaque manner, it is believed that the release of coronavirus is part of the activities of an international pharmaceutical drug racket being clandestinely run by top politicians of the world and drug cartels that are trying to gain huge profits from the sale of Covid vaccines and medicines.

Today, governments are allocating trillions of dollars for vaccines and recovery from coronavirus without knowing the true nature of the virus and efficacy of vaccines. Reports of new virus variants are also coming – which suggest that the virus will keep lingering in one form or another for many more years and governments will earmark more money to deal with the new variants.

But there is no transparency in Covid spending – which means the governments will keep showing Covid expenditure in their budgets without properly auditing the Covid-related accounts. Obviously, it is in the interest of WHO bureaucrats and other corrupt world leaders to hush up the findings of the investigation into the origin and purpose of coronavirus.

Now it is certain that China won’t allow access to its internal records at the laboratory in Wuhan. So, it will be difficult to know the origin of the virus. But if the probe agencies could find out Fauci’s role in Covid coverup and know the destination of funds in Covid trade, there are chances that the spread of virus will be contained.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.