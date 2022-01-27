Protect Human Rights in Troubled Burkina Faso: Michelle Bachelet

During the High Commissioner’s visit, she observed mounting frustration and impatience with the deteriorating security situation in Burkina Faso.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has deplored the military takeover of power in Burkina Faso on January 24. During her visit to Burkina Faso last November, Ms Bachelet had stressed the importance of preserving the hard-won democratic and human rights gains made in the country, noting in particular the peaceful legislative and presidential elections held in 2020.

The UN Human Rights office has called on the military to immediately release President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and other high-level officials who have been detained. The UN office also urged a swift return to constitutional order.

During the High Commissioner’s visit, she observed mounting frustration and impatience with the deteriorating security situation in Burkina Faso – with the increasingly vicious attacks by non-State armed groups and other violent actors across the Sahel region, and with the response by the authorities.

In the face of the security threats and tremendous humanitarian challenges facing the country, it is more important than ever to ensure that the rule of law, constitutional order, and the country’s obligations under international human rights law are fully respected, the UN office said in a statement released on January 25.

“It is crucial for democratic space to be effectively protected, to ensure people are able to air their grievances and aspirations, and to participate in meaningful dialogue to work towards addressing the many crises in the country. We will continue monitoring the human rights situation in the country,” the statement added.