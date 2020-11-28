Protesters Display ‘No $1B Adani Loan’ Signs in India-Australia Cricket Match

By RMN News Service

A couple of protesters came in the middle of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday (November 27) during an India-Australia cricket match.

The protesters were displaying ‘NO $1B ADANI LOAN’ signs to mark their protest against Indian businessman Gautam Adani, who is said to be a capitalist friend of India’s Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

After their on-field demonstration, according to reports, the security personnel came to escort the protesters out of the ground. The protesters were wearing T-shirts that said “#StopAdani” and “Stop Coal. #StopAdani. Take Action.”

Meanwhile, the Stop Adani campaign with a tweet today (November 27) urged the State Bank of India (SBI) not to approve a loan of $1 billion Australian dollars to Adani. The tweet said that the SBI is at risk of handing its money to a billionaire to dig a polluting coal mine in Australia.

Adani is part of a plutocratic group that enjoys out-of-turn favors from the Modi government which is hell-bent to privatize most public sectors with the aim to serve the corporate interests.

BREAKING: Brave cricket fans and #StopAdani supporters have disrupted play at the #AUSvIND Cricket match to draw attention to a potential $1B loan of Indian taxpayers’ money for Adani’s climate wrecking coal mine. Tell @TheOfficialSBI to stop the loan to billionaire #Adani! pic.twitter.com/ibf3hpESdY — Stop Adani (@stopadani) November 27, 2020

Now, Modi is pushing private participation into India’s agriculture sector. Indian farmers fear that the recently introduced farm laws will deprive them of their farming rights and they will lose their lands which will be grabbed by Modi’s capitalist friends, such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Recently, as part of their ongoing protests, Punjab farmer organizations burnt effigies of Modi, Ambani, and Adani during Dussehra celebrations.