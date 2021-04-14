Protesting Farmers Allege Brutality by Delhi Police

The protesting farmers have been alleging that in order to disrupt their peaceful protest at different sites around Delhi, the government is sending mercenaries to attack farmers and their families including women and children.

By Rakesh Raman

A youth leader from Punjab Lakha Sidhana alleged on April 10 that in order to intimidate him so he should not participate in the farmers’ struggle, Delhi Police abducted his cousin Gurdeep Singh from Patiala and beat him badly.

He added that the police repeatedly beat Gurdeep to know his whereabouts and he blamed Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh who allowed Delhi Police officials to come in the state and abduct people without informing the local police station. Gurdeep was admitted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be serious. [ Click here to watch a related video. ]

However, Delhi Police has denied allegations, although in a tweet police admitted that it had detained Gurdeep Singh for questioning to know the whereabouts of Lakha Sidhana who has been blamed for alleged violence on January 26 during the farmers’ protests.

“On April 8, Special Cell of Delhi Police team which was in the vicinity of Patiala in search of accused (26th Jan violence) Lakha Sidhana, examined one Gurdeep Singh – his cousin. Singh was relieved with the direction to appear and again join the probe as and when required,” Delhi Police retweeted on April 12.

It added that allegations pertaining to illegal abduction and physical assault on Gurdeep Singh are strongly denied as being false and baseless. But the police could not explain how it arbitrarily detained Gurdeep Singh and how he got seriously injured.

The protesting farmers have been alleging that in order to disrupt their peaceful protest at different sites around Delhi, the government is sending mercenaries to attack farmers and their families including women and children.

It is largely believed that the alleged cruel and illegal acts of the police will once again bring an era of militancy in Punjab for which the complicit Punjab Government will be responsible. Although no action is being taken against Delhi Police because it enjoys government’s support for heinous acts, the investigation must be held against the policemen for kidnapping and attempt to murder.

As Delhi Police is known for its brutal acts, the police personnel work as a private mob army of the government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his colleague Home Minister Amit Shah to terrorize Modi’s opponents.

Take, for example, another case of communal violence that took place in New Delhi in February 2020. As serious questions are being raised about the integrity of investigations being carried out by Delhi Police into this case, a group of former judges and civil servants decided to hold an independent probe.

A similar legal action must be taken against the culprits for attack on Gurdeep Singh. As the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders, who are spearheading the farmers’ protests, are very weak and terrified, they could not take any action against those who unleashed brutality on Gurdeep Singh. But Lakha Sidhana said he is not scared of arrest and will keep supporting SKM leaders in the farmers’ agitation.

Thousands of Indian farmers – mainly from Punjab – have been protesting since November 2020 against the new farm laws introduced by the Modi government. They expect the Modi government to repeal these laws, but the government has refused to accept farmers’ demands.

