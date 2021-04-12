Punjab Appoints Actor Sonu Sood As Community Influencer for Covid Vaccination

Many people in Punjab believe that coronavirus is a hoax being used by the government to scuttle the ongoing farmers’ protests.

By RMN News Service

The Punjab Government in India has appointed Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as a community influencer to promote Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state. Sonu Sood – who belongs to Punjab – is exhorting the people to get vaccinated, as vaccines can save them from the virus which is spreading rapidly in all parts of India.

The actor also shared a video message with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh who urged the people in the state to be careful and get the vaccine, although it is learnt that there is an acute shortage of Covid vaccine doses in India.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 will provide all with required immunity to fight the pandemic. We need to ensure that all eligible persons are vaccinated at the earliest and we continue to follow safety protocols. Urge my fellow Punjabis to ensure we triumph against Covid-19,” Amarinder Singh tweeted along with his video message.

The chief minister added that actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood will be the Brand Ambassador for Punjab’s Covid-19 vaccination drive. “I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest,” Amarinder Singh said.

Vaccination against #Covid19 will provide all with required immunity to fight pandemic. We need to ensure that all eligible persons are vaccinated at earliest & that we continue to follow safety protocols. Urge my fellow Punjabis to ensure we triumph against #Covid19. @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/D6I07EHRXJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 11, 2021

While many people in Punjab believe that coronavirus is a hoax being used by the government to scuttle the ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab and on the outskirts of Delhi, they are not willing to get vaccinated.

Thousands of protesters from Punjab – who are participating in the protests against new farm laws – defy coronavirus restrictions to gather in large numbers at protest sites. They do not wear face masks and do not observe safe-distancing guidelines.

As of today (April 12), there were nearly 270,000 reported Covid cases and 7,500 deaths in Punjab, while the vaccination data is not available.