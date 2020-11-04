Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Holds Protest in Delhi to Oppose Farm Laws

Farmers fear that the new laws will deprive them of their farming rights and they will lose their lands which will be grabbed by Modi’s capitalist friends.

By Rakesh Raman

The chief minister (CM) of Punjab Amarinder Singh held a massive demonstration today (November 4) in New Delhi to raise his voice against the new farm laws introduced by the government of PM Narendra Modi. He was accompanied by members of his government and other legislators.

After paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, he said Gandhi’s ideal of persistent struggle in the face of opposition is his guiding light and his government will fight to uphold Punjab’s right to dignity and respect.

While addressing media at Jantar Mantar, Amarinder Singh said that the Modi government’s attitude towards Punjab farmers and undermining the State’s rights is not correct. “As Chief Minister, it is my duty to protect the rights of my State and my people,” he tweeted with the hashtag #KhetiBachao (save agriculture).

Modi, however, has accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers who are protesting across the nation – but mainly in Punjab – against the new farm laws.

Obviously, farmers cannot expect the Modi government to accept their demands for the withdrawal of the farm laws that they believe will harm the entire farming community and the Indian agriculture sector.

Currently, thousands of farmers in India are protesting against the Modi government and the new laws. Farmers fear that these laws will deprive them of their farming rights and they will lose their lands which will be grabbed by Modi’s capitalist friends.

Although the farmers across the nation are protesting against Modi government’s decision, the epicenter of the movement is Punjab which contributes the lion’s share to the Indian agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, a newly formed coordination body of farmers has announced an all-India road blockade on November 5, 2020 and “Delhi Chalo” movement on November 26-27, 2020 to oppose the farm laws.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.