Putin Faces Armed Coup in Russia. Opposition Forces Seize Control of Russian City

By RMN News Service

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin is facing one of the worst crises of his dictatorial tenure, as armed forces have staged a coup to overthrow the Russian military leadership.

Rebel Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin today (June 24) claimed that he has taken control of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and now his soldiers are moving toward capital Moscow.

Putin has termed the event as an internal treason and called the mutiny a “stab in the back,” as Prigozhin’s mercenary forces were fighting on Russia’s behalf in Ukraine. Although Putin has few options, he vows to punish the rebellion.

Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary force of 25,000 soldiers hired by the Russian regime has accused Russia of attacking Wagner troops with missile strikes that led to retaliation.

Prigozhin alleges that Putin tricked him with false information to fight against Ukrainians. BBC reports that with the Wagner offensive, Russia is on the verge of a civil war.

The situation in Russia is expected to have a significant impact on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.