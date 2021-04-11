Putin Murdering Jailed Opponent Alexei Navalny: Reports

German lawmakers have urged the Council of Europe to look into the conditions of his imprisonment in Russia, as Navalny’s health continues to deteriorate.

By RMN News Service

After sending him to jail under frivolous charges, it appears that the Russian regime is slowly trying to murder opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is serving a torturous prison sentence near Moscow.

As Navalny is perhaps the only leader who can challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to rule forever, it is believed that the Putin regime is trying to kill him slowly in jail. Putin has signed a new legislation that will allow him to stay in power until 2036, while his second consecutive and fourth overall presidential term ends in 2024.

Last year, as documented reports suggest, Russian secret police unsuccessfully tried to kill Navalny with a banned chemical weapon. The Washington Post reported on April 9 that Putin is slowly but very intentionally murdering his political opponent Navalny, who is being held in a prison camp known for its harsh conditions about 60 miles from Moscow.

Since his arrival there in late February, according to the The Washington Post article, Navalny has been systematically deprived of sleep through hourly wakings and denied proper medical treatment for serious ailments, including a respiratory disease which Navalny believes may be tuberculosis.

As Navalny has been on a hunger strike in the prison to protest his treatment, his lawyers say his weight is down 30 pounds and is falling by two pounds a day. It is believed that Putin would like to eliminate Navalny because thousands of his supporters have been protesting in Russia to get him released.

Meanwhile, German lawmakers have urged the Council of Europe to look into the conditions of his imprisonment in Russia, as Navalny’s health continues to deteriorate. Members of the foreign affairs committee in the German parliament said on April 10 that the Kremlin critic is being tortured by the Russian authorities.

Lawmakers assert that the conditions of Navalny’s imprisonment violate the UN Convention Against Torture and called for his case to be investigated by the Council of Europe.