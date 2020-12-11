Putting Farmers First: How Modi Govt Plans to Help Indian Farmers

By RMN News Service

As farmers across India are protesting against the new farm laws introduced in September by the government of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, the government has launched an awareness campaign to educate the farmers.

A new digital booklet released on December 10 explains how the Modi government is planning to introduce agricultural reforms that can benefit Indian farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector.

“Our policy interventions are aimed at helping farmers at every step – Beej Se Bazaar Tak (from seeds to the market),” Modi said in his opening remarks in the booklet.

The 106-page booklet under the title, Putting Farmers First, claims that the government is following a 4-pronged strategy to double farmers’ income by 2022. The idea, according to the government, is to make farmers prosperous and agriculture business profitable.

The ongoing agricultural reforms under the government’s strategy aim to reduce input costs and ensure proper prices for crops. The government also plans to create more avenues for income generation.