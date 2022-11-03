Raaj Kumar Anand Appointed as Delhi Government Minister

By RMN News Service

Raaj Kumar Anand, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Patel Nagar, took oath as minister in the Delhi Government Cabinet today (November 3).

He has been selected as a minister after the resignation of minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. The Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Anand.

“Administered the oath of office and secrecy to Raaj Kumar Anand. I convey my best wishes to him and hope that he will work for the betterment of Delhi and its people,” Saxena tweeted.

Although an AAP minister Satyendar Jain is in jail for a massive money laundering scandal, Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has not removed and replaced him.

Another AAP minister Manish Sisodia is facing multiple corruption cases while India’s top investigating agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a formal case against him in August 2022.

Sisodia is allegedly involved in a liquor scam case and corruption of hundreds of crores of rupees in the construction of classrooms in Delhi schools.

However, Sisodia continues to hold the position of deputy CM in the Kejriwal government.