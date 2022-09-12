Rahul Gandhi Gets Huge Support in Bharat Jodo Yatra

By RMN News Service

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is travelling across the country on foot for his Bharat Jodo Yatra or “Unite India March” is getting tremendous support from people everywhere.

Congress had announced the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir after about 5 months and after covering over 3,500 kilometers. Rahul Gandhi and his supporters walk about 25 kilometers everyday.

The Yatra is being led by Rahul Gandhi who is very popular in India. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the Yatra later, as she is unwell at present. While Congress mainly operates from Twitter, this is the first major field campaign by Congress after many years.

The objective of this campaign is to engage with the voters and inform them about the divisive actions of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his government, although Modi operates as a one-man regime.

Congress complains that Modi is attacking democratic institutions in the country and running hate campaigns to divide people on religious lines to gain undue electoral advantages.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will also make people aware of the fact that because of the anti-people policies of the Modi regime, the country is facing unprecedented inflation, corruption, unemployment, and civil unrest.

While Congress is trying to leverage this campaign to defeat Modi and his party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it is difficult to defeat him because Modi knows how to win elections and how to form governments where he loses elections.

The main factors that will influence the 2024 Lok Sabha election results are selective manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), managed violence such as Pulwama terror attack, anti-Pakistan rhetoric, false pre-poll promises by politicians, bribes to voters, expensive advertisements to deceive the voters, corrupt media manipulation, and communal hate campaigns.

Meanwhile, Congress has launched an exclusive website for its Bharat Jodo Yatra initiative.