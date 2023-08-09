Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Listens to Only Amit Shah and Gautam Adani

Rahul Gandhi said in his speech that Modi and BJP are spreading religious hatred across the country and people are being killed because of their religion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi ignores the grievances of all other Indians and cares only about Amit Shah and Gautam Adani.

Rahul Gandhi was speaking in the Lok Sabha (parliament) today (August 9) during the no-confidence motion debate against the Modi government.

As the debate was on the Manipur violence that the Modi government has failed to stop, the Congress leader said Modi is neglecting all the voices of people in Manipur because he is concerned only about Amit Shah and Adani.

In fact, home minister Amit Shah was a partner of Modi in the Gujarat massacre of 2002 in which Modi was allegedly involved. And Adani is an Indian oligarch who is facing a series of financial fraud including money laundering allegations and Rahul Gandhi alleges that Modi has a criminal collusion with Adani.

In his fiery parliament speech, the Congress leader said that Modi is not going to Manipur because he has intentionally divided the state on religious lines. Since as an illiterate man Modi cannot speak on any subject, he has been maintaining a stony silence on the Manipur issue.

The Congress party has moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government. However, the motion is not expected to succeed as Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys the support of more that 330 MPs in the Lok Sabha. A similar motion was moved against the Modi government in 2018 also, but it could not succeed.

Rahul Gandhi said in his speech that Modi and BJP are spreading religious hatred across the country and people are being killed because of their religion.

Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

But there is no real leader who is capable enough to defeat Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, in all probability, Modi will become the PM again after winning the election in 2024.

By Rakesh Raman