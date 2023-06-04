Rahul Gandhi vs. Narendra Modi on Foreign Tours

While Rahul Gandhi’s foreign tours improve India’s reputation abroad, here are a few tips for him when he talks.

By Rakesh Raman

These days, Rahul Gandhi is visiting the U.S. and having interactions with different groups of people. After a few days, prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the U.S.

Both these top leaders of India go to different countries with different objectives. While Modi holds large public rallies attended by Indian crowds who are believed to be hired to attend Modi’s events.

Modi often delivers his speeches through monologues which lack content, although crowds applause without understanding what he says.

However, Rahul Gandhi usually interacts with intellectually advanced audiences in educational institutions. In comparison to Modi, Rahul Gandhi shares knowledge through his interactive discussions with educated communities.

It is believed that Modi is never invited in India or abroad to participate in intellectual discussions like Rahul Gandhi does since Modi cannot interact with people because he lacks knowledge and communication skills.

That is why Modi also does not hold press conferences in India or abroad, as he cannot discuss any topic without the use of a teleprompter. In fact, Modi can avoid going to foreign countries as he lacks skills to interact with world leaders.

Do not say the word “right” after almost every sentence, as it is repulsive.

Do not give a long pause between your words.

Do not keep your hands in front of your face when you talk in an interview.

Do not shake your leg when you sit for a conversation.

Do not speak with a choked voice that makes you nervous.

Listen to the full question before your answer.

Do not use terms such as GST without any reference.

If you find it difficult to speak extempore, use a teleprompter like our Supreme Leader.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.