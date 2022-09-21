RCS Office Directs Housing Societies to Provide Website Details in Online Form

Although a total transformation is required at the RCS office for its officials to work honestly and efficiently, it should begin by implementing the website regulation for housing societies.

By Rakesh Raman

In order to stop corruption, the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government has repeatedly asked all the housing societies to make their websites to increase transparency in their operations. But the criminal management committee (MC) members of most housing societies blatantly refuse to follow the directions of the RCS office.

Now, the RCS office has created an online Google form for all societies to submit the website addresses and other details to the RCS office. As a member of your housing society, you should also formally ask the MC of your society to follow the RCS directions by creating a website and updating it regularly.

Since corruption is increasing exponentially in housing societies which are mostly controlled by local criminals who operate as MC members, millions of residents are facing extreme harassment and persecution.

The corrupt MC members of different housing societies are committing a range of crimes such as cheating, extortion, bribery, illegal surveillance, environmental damage with unauthorized construction, illegal sale of car parking space, human rights violations, and so on.

In this citywide crime and corruption enterprise, the MC members of housing societies are supported by corrupt bureaucrats mainly at Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government, and also by builders’ mafia.

Although many of these Delhi bureaucrats have been imprisoned for their corrupt practices, rampant corruption is still happening at DDA and RCS offices.

In order to stop corruption, the RCS office had asked all the housing societies to make their websites to increase transparency in their operations. According to the government notification issued in 2021 by the RCS office, the step has been taken to ensure transparency in the working of the societies and to access their data online. The notification also asserted that the website creation is mandatory / compulsory for each housing society.

In 2015 also, the RCS office had directed the MCs of societies to submit their website address to the RCS office within 45 days from the date of the notification. The RCS office also warned the MCs that if they failed to comply, actions as per law may be initiated.

However, even after 7 years of this notification, the criminal MC members of most housing societies blatantly refused to follow the directions of the RCS office. They have brazenly defied the government’s regulatory advice.

Only a handful (estimated 5%) of housing societies have their website and even these websites are not being updated with relevant information because the MCs openly cheat the society members.

Astonishingly, the RCS officials do not forcefully ask the housing societies to make and update their websites. In other words, the RCS officials are not inclined to enforce their own regulations because they are being apparently bribed by the corrupt MC members of housing societies who prefer to hide their criminal acts. Thus, the top RCS officials are operating hand in glove with the MCs of housing societies to run this criminal racket.

[ Online Form to Submit Complaint of Your Housing Society Case ]

If a housing society does not make its website immediately and update it regularly, it should be construed as a criminal offence on the part of the MC members for which they must be prosecuted under the DCS Act and / or various sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) related to cheating, fraud, and conspiracy to harm others.

Note: There is almost no cost to create and update a website while there are software platforms available that allow you to create and update your website free of charge.

Besides other relevant information such as financial transactions, appointment of vendors, internal and external communications, the website should allow the members to register their complaints online.

And all communications between the members and the MCs should be available on the society website. If the MC of a housing society fails to update the website regularly and upon receipt of a complaint from a member, the RCS office should immediately initiate criminal proceedings against the MC members.

As the complaints are increasing from the society members, the RCS office should also revamp its own website and make an online form for the residents so that they could file their complaints against their MCs or even RCS officials. All these steps must be taken immediately in order to weed out corruption from the RCS office as well as the housing societies.

