Report Explores the Impact of Covid Pandemic on Anti-Corruption Efforts

In countries like India, where tens of millions live in poverty or in precarious conditions, the brutal lockdown forced many into destitution within hours.

A new report released by the global anti-corruption organization Transparency International has detailed the short- and long-term impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the anti-corruption campaigns around the world.

In the short term, according to the report, isolation and social distancing measures which curtail freedoms of movement, assembly, and expression will remain in force and limit anti-corruption protests.

Surveillance tools could be used pre-emptively to threaten, intercept, and terminate any attempts to mobilize protest against abuse of power by the government. The fear of being closely monitored by the government may force activists and journalists to subject themselves to self-censorship.

Restrictions on press freedoms and access to information will undermine anti-corruption efforts as governments become more opaque and unaccountable to citizens. The report says poor people may not have the resources to pay bribes to access life-saving treatment or bypass restriction measures which often leave them with no income or home.

In countries like India, where tens of millions live in poverty or in precarious conditions, the brutal lockdown forced many into destitution within hours. This reinforces the need to fight corruption to mitigate the impact of the crisis on poorer populations.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in less democratic countries may be restricted in their reports on coronavirus and anti-corruption, and may face punishment for violating any restrictions. Whistleblowers around the world are especially vulnerable and may, in the short term, pay an unusually heavy price for speaking out.

At the time of writing, 92 organizations, including Transparency International, have signed an open letter calling on governments and corporations around the world to guarantee the safety of Covid-19 whistleblowers.

In the long term, according to the report, the coronavirus pandemic may be used as a pretext to continue limitations on freedoms of assembly and engagement in collective action, particularly by unpopular governments.

Before the pandemic, civic space was already shrinking as governments targeted community members and civil society who sought to expose corrupt politicians and government officials. Hence, coronavirus might be used as a perfect excuse for the long-term reduction of civic space and civil liberties, and eventually of anti-corruption protests.

On the positive side, civic organizations are stepping up and leading local health campaigns in combating coronavirus. Their visibility during the pandemic and efficiency in responding to the crisis may counter the hostility they receive from government-controlled press and departments in the long term.

Finally, the report says that the permanent use of surveillance means that undemocratic governments may effectively monitor and silence anti-corruption voices, posing long-term challenges to Transparency International and its national chapters.