RMN Foundation Opens Free Online School for Students

विद्यार्थियों एवं मित्रों, 

आपको सूचित किया जाता है कि द्वारका के सेक्टर 3 में जो स्कूल हम चलाते थे, वह अब ऑनलाइन (online) संचालित होगा। स्कूल फ्री है।कक्षाओं में भाग लेने और अपना फॉर्म भरने के लिए आप निम्नलिखित लिंक पर क्लिक कर सकते हैं।

Online Admission Form

Click this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdCMm9XxNTbpZ8YJrHsp7eLe-0CD7a-JnHdYumt–tsbbK_Tw/viewform

Download Book and Attend YouTube Classes

Click this link: http://www.rmnfoundation.org/multiple-subject-guide-for-primary-learning/

Download the Book

You can click here to download the book.

Watch on YouTube

You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 1, Jan 3, 2022

You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 2, Jan 4, 2022

You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 3 (CEF), Mar 25, 2022

You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 4 (CEF), Mar 27, 2022

Thank You
RMN Foundation

