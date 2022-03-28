RMN Foundation Opens Free Online School for Students
विद्यार्थियों एवं मित्रों,
आपको सूचित किया जाता है कि द्वारका के सेक्टर 3 में जो स्कूल हम चलाते थे, वह अब ऑनलाइन (online) संचालित होगा। स्कूल फ्री है।कक्षाओं में भाग लेने और अपना फॉर्म भरने के लिए आप निम्नलिखित लिंक पर क्लिक कर सकते हैं।
Online Admission Form
Click this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdCMm9XxNTbpZ8YJrHsp7eLe-0CD7a-JnHdYumt–tsbbK_Tw/viewform
Download Book and Attend YouTube Classes
Click this link: http://www.rmnfoundation.org/multiple-subject-guide-for-primary-learning/
Download the Book
You can click here to download the book.
Watch on YouTube
You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 1, Jan 3, 2022
You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 2, Jan 4, 2022
You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 3 (CEF), Mar 25, 2022
You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 4 (CEF), Mar 27, 2022
Thank You
RMN Foundation
