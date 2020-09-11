RMN Poll: 50% Say Coronavirus Devastation Won’t Impact Trump in Election

Currently, with 6.5 million coronavirus cases and nearly 200,000 deaths, the U.S. continues to be the worst-affected country in the world.

By Rakesh Raman

In an ongoing RMN Poll, 50% of respondents believe that there will be hardly any impact of deteriorating coronavirus situation in the U.S. on President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the presidential election.

Although it is largely believed that Trump failed to contain the contagion, the poll reveals that coronavirus may not be a major factor in the election scheduled to take place on November 3.

In the online public poll, people were asked: “Will coronavirus ring the death knell for Donald Trump in presidential election?” As of September 11, 50% people said “No” and almost an equal number of people – 49% – said the damage being caused by coronavirus will adversely affect Trump in the election.

Currently, with 6.5 million coronavirus cases and nearly 200,000 deaths, the U.S. continues to be the worst-affected country in the world.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.