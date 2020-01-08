RMN Poll: Are You Satisfied with Kejriwal Government in Delhi?

Voters of Delhi are feeling cheated by Kejriwal and his party. In an ongoing RMN Poll, a whopping 67% people say they are not satisfied with Kejriwal government.

By Rakesh Raman

While Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are getting ready for the Delhi election, people are suffering in all corners of Delhi.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for Delhi Assembly election. According to ECI, the election will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on Tuesday, February 11.

Most people believe that in the past 5 years, Kejriwal and AAP have caused such a damage to Delhi that now it will take it almost 50 years to recover from the ruins. As almost all the politicians in Kejriwal’s cabal are naive and inexperienced, they have failed in all areas of governance.

Today, Delhi is among the most polluted and the dirtiest cities of the world, corruption is rampant in every street of Delhi, and the education standards – particularly in Delhi schools – are going from bad to worse.

While Kejriwal is going gaga over the hyped performance of his Mohalla Clinics, people in Delhi complain about the uselessness of such a flawed health care concept.

During the past 5 years, Kejriwal and AAP have only been blaming the Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal for their own failures, saying that Baijal is not allowing Kejriwal to work independently. But Kejriwal himself has also failed miserably.

Election and Destruction in Delhi

Now voters of Delhi are feeling cheated by Kejriwal and his party. In an ongoing RMN Poll given below, a whopping 67% people say they are not satisfied with Kejriwal’s AAP government in Delhi and only 25% are satisfied.

