Russia Recognizes 2 Separatist Republics in Ukraine

NATO supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

By RMN News Service

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed on Monday (February 21) the recognition decrees which also include an order for the Defense Ministry to send Russian troops under the garb of “peacekeeping forces” to the breakaway regions.

Separatists backed by Russia have been occupying the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, collectively known as the Donbass. The two regions broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and declared themselves independent “people’s republics.” In order to take control back from the rebels, Ukraine claims that about 15,000 people have been killed in fighting.

With the Russian recognition, now Russia claims that it has the right to deploy its soldiers in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions which have become Russian allies. But the international community that demands Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, has refuted Russia’s reasoning.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday (February 21) that NATO supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. According to NATO, Russia continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists and it is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again.

“I condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. This further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party,” Stoltenberg said.

Similarly, the U.S. has condemned President Putin’s decision to recognize the “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent.” The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “States have an obligation not to recognize a new ‘state’ created through the threat or use of force, as well as an obligation not to disrupt another state’s borders. Russia’s decision is yet another example of President Putin’s flagrant disrespect for international law and norms.”

Amid efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that with the new recognition, Putin has only “legalized” troops already present in the self-proclaimed republics since 2014. He assured Ukraine citizens that the country’s borders were safely guarded.

The U.S. State Department said President Biden will sign an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” regions of Ukraine.