Russia, U.S. Agree to Jointly Address Climate Issues

The two countries intend to work together bilaterally on a range of climate-related issues.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev said in a statement released on July 15 that they recognize ‎the need to address the increasing climate challenge with seriousness and urgency.

They are committed to the robust implementation of the Paris Agreement and its temperature goals, including through significant efforts in this decade and the global pursuit of net-zero emissions, recognizing the importance of enhancing carbon sequestration by forests and other ecosystems. They said they will work together and with others to actively promote a successful COP 26 in Glasgow, UK, and a G20 that contributes to such success. In addition, they will cooperate on climate-related issues in the Arctic.

Thank you to my Russian counterpart Special Presidential Representative for Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev for a productive discussion on raising climate ambition, including opportunities and challenges in energy, forests, and other issues. pic.twitter.com/xk7PkrOETn — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) July 13, 2021

They also intend to work together bilaterally on a range of climate-related issues. Topics will include, among others, satellite monitoring of emissions and removals of greenhouse gases; forests and agriculture‎; climate and the Arctic, including black carbon; reducing emissions from non-CO2 gases, including methane; enhanced nationally determined contributions and long-term strategies under the Paris Agreement; energy efficiency; climate finance; nature-based solutions; and implementation of joint climate projects.