SAD, BSP Form Alliance to Contest Punjab Election

By Rakesh Raman

A traditional political party in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today (June 12) formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to jointly participate in the Punjab Assembly election scheduled to take place in 2022.

Last year, the SAD had broken its political ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi imposed the contentious farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting.

Led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, the SAD will field its candidates on 97 assembly constituencies while it has given 20 seats to Mayawati’s BSP in the 117-seat assembly election.

At present, Congress is the ruling party in the state with Amarinder Singh as the chief minister. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP are among the other known parties in Punjab.

It is largely believed that Congress – which is a dying party nationwide – will lose the 2022 Punjab election under Amarinder Singh who has failed on all fronts during the past over 4 years of his rule in the state.

Today, Punjab is plagued by rampant corruption, lawlessness, unemployment, illegal drugs trade, industrial sickness, and mafia culture. Amarinder Singh – who is an old and obsolete politician – could not provide the right governance to the people of the state, and now he is facing a revolt declared by other Congress leaders.

Among his failures, Amarinder Singh could not fulfill any of his promises on employment, eradication of corruption, lawful administration, and removal of mafia criminality from the state. But Congress does not have any other respectable leader who can replace Amarinder Singh in the upcoming Punjab election. Since Congress is expected to run again with Amarinder Singh, he will ring the death knell for the party in the state.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Badal said that he will release the election manifesto of his party before November. Since all the traditional parties have been using their election manifestos to deceive the voters with tall promises, voters demand that a manifesto should be made a legal contract document between the voter and the politician.

The manifesto should be like a service-level agreement (SLA) between the voter and the political candidate and if the latter fails to fulfill their promises in the stipulated time frame, they should face legal consequences including their removal from the legislative position.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.