Scindia Quits Corrupt Congress to Join BJP. More Bold Congress Leaders May Also Quit

A number of other bold Congress leaders who are not satisfied with the party are likely to flee. They will be spoiling their political careers if they stayed in dead Congress.

By Rakesh Raman

A veteran Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda.

With this decision, Scindia has written the epitaph of Congress which is now a dead party. In his welcome ceremony organized by BJP, Scindia said that it is not only the national level where Congress has failed, but it has cheated the people of Madhya Pradesh (MP) where it had formed the government about a year ago.

Today, only a reluctant politician Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are controlling all the affairs of Congress. Both of them have completely ruined the party with their extreme infatuation with the top positions that they hold.

The son and the mother have surrounded themselves with a crowd of incompetent sycophants who are scared to challenge their failed leadership. While Sonia Gandhi – the current president of Congress – does not have any qualification to manage diverse areas of a political outfit, Rahul Gandhi is mostly missing from the political discourse.

Since both these Congress leaders themselves are clueless about the political atmosphere in the country, they could not build a reliable team that could be given the responsibility for party’s development.

As a monolithic, centrally controlled outfit, Congress has failed on all fronts such as mass communications, organizational process management, field campaigning, human resource management, and so on. Its failure has catapulted BJP to become an invincible party.

Scindia counted a number of instances where the Congress has deceived the voters. He said corruption is rampant in Congress and it is not fulfilling its promises made in its election manifesto. For example, he said, Congress promised to waive MP farmers’ debt, but it did not do so.

Similarly, Congress promised to give monthly allowance to the unemployed youth. While unemployment is increasing in the state, he said, Congress did nothing to deal with unemployment.

He also added that corruption is so widespread, that local Congress leaders in MP are running a corruption racket in the form of a “transfer trade” in which employees bribe to get lucrative positions.

Scindia thanked PM Narendra Modi and the BJP for giving him an opportunity to serve the people. As a slew of other MLAs have resigned from Congress, it is expected that the Congress government in MP will fall and BJP will form the government.

Learning from Scindia’s decision to jump out of Congress, a number of other bold Congress leaders who are not satisfied with the party are likely to flee. They will be spoiling their political careers if they stayed in dead Congress.

Now it is actually a Congress-Mukt India where PM Modi is running a single-party regime.

DISCLOSURE AND APPEAL: I am an independent journalist and do not belong to any political party. My editorial objectivity and aversion to the flawed political system in India can be assessed from the fact that I have not voted in any Indian election during the past more than 2 decades. I strongly believe that all political parties in India are full of dishonest politicians who are hell-bent to further destroy the country which exists merely as an underdeveloped piece of land on the face of the earth.

Moreover, I am not getting donations or any other financial support for my editorial and social work. I offer all these services selflessly with my own money. Please click here to donate.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.