Security Council Demands Release of Aung San Suu Kyi

By RMN News Service

In a press statement issued Thursday (February 4), the UN Security Council has expressed deep concern over the military takeover in Myanmar and called for the immediate release of the country’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and President Win Myint.

Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi who was heading the government in Myanmar was detained in a military coup that was staged on February 1. Suu Kyi, Myanmar President Win Myint, and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party were arrested by the army.

The detentions are said to be in response to the election fraud in the November election that NLD won. The election commission of Myanmar has however rejected the military’s allegations of vote fraud.

The members of the Security Council also expressed their anguish over the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military on 1 February and the arbitrary detention of members of the Government.

They emphasized the need for the continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar and encouraged the pursuance of dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.

In their statement, the members of the Security Council deplored the restrictions on civil society, journalists, and media workers and reiterated their support to regional organizations, in particular the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The members suggested to address the root causes of the crisis in Rakhine State and to create conditions necessary for the safe, voluntary, sustainable, and dignified return of displaced persons. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya (mainly a Muslim community) had to flee for their lives following a brutal military crackdown in 2017.

On Wednesday (February 3), Ms. Suu Kyi was charged with the illegal possession of walkie-talkies, which were allegedly imported illegally, and remanded in custody.

The military leadership has accused the democratically elected government of failing to investigate voter fraud allegations in recent elections that gave the governing National League for Democracy, a large majority.

According to the UN, Myanmar’s military rulers have blocked access to Facebook across the country. The step has been taken to suppress dissent, as around half of Myanmar’s 54 million citizens use Facebook as a primary source of information. The social media site has urged the authorities to restore connectivity.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the UN would work to mobilize the international community to make sure that the Myanmar coup fails.

“It is absolutely unacceptable after elections — elections that I believe took place normally. And after a large period of transition, it is absolutely unacceptable to reverse the result of the elections and the will of the people,” the UN chief said.

He demanded the release of all the prisoners and the restoration of constitutional order in Myanmar.