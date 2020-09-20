Severe Coronavirus Infection in Delhi Delays Opening of Schools

स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार

इसीलिए तो पढ़े–लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार

By Rakesh Raman

As coronavirus has completely engulfed India’s capital New Delhi, the Delhi Government headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to postpone the opening of schools.

Earlier it was planned to open some of the schools for higher classes on September 21. However, now as per a notification from the education department of Delhi Government, all schools will remain closed for all students until October 5. The online teaching and learning activities will continue, the notification added.

Although the understated coronavirus data being released by the Delhi Government cannot be trusted, as of September 20, Delhi had nearly 240,000 cases with nearly 5,000 deaths.

Kejriwal has been telling lies about Delhi’s Covid situation which is going from bad to worse because of Kejriwal’s reckless decisions. The number of cases and deaths are increasing in Delhi because Kejriwal has been lifting the lockdown restrictions carelessly.

The situation is going out of control in Delhi, as the details of the second serological survey or sero survey released on August 20 in the capital confirmed that nearly one-third of Delhi’s 20 million population or nearly 60 lakh (6 million) people have been exposed to Covid-19.

Obviously, the parents would not prefer to send their children to schools under these dire circumstances. Moreover, there is hardly any education happening in Delhi’s government as well as private schools.

The quality of education in Delhi schools is so bad that many parents were not eager to send their children to schools even before coronavirus.

A research report: “Fault Lines: A Research Report on the Quality of Education in Delhi Schools” highlights numerous pitfalls in the current state of school education including irrelevant syllabuses, poor content quality of books, defective pedagogical methods, incompetence of teachers, disturbing teacher-student ratios, and overall lack of administration in local schools.

As the students who are studying in Delhi schools are not getting proper education, they cannot hope to build a proper career for themselves and most of them remain unemployed. Therefore, the closed schools because of coronavirus will not have any impact on the school education of students.

